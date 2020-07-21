Telangana Wafq Board’s CEO transferred after Asaduddin Owaisi attack

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an important development, the State Wafq Board’s CEO has been transferred. This incidentally comes after AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi repeatedly condemned the Wafq Board’s silence regarding the mosque demolition in Secretariat, and demanded that Board chairman be replaced. In a government order released on Monday, Abdul Hameed, SGDC, CEO, Telangana State Waqf Board was transferred and posted as Additional Collector (local bodies), Jangaon.

Earlier this month, Owaisi wanted the chairman Mohd Saleem to be replaced with someone more competent, following the controversy regarding demolition of religious structures inside Secretariat compound.

Owaisi had said, “I am sure that it will not be difficult for the government to find a more capable person to appoint. You (government) can consider appointing AK Khan (Retired ADGP) or Malik Motasim Khan or anyone else.”