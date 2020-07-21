Two held in Telangana for hunting civet cat

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Forest officials recently arrested two people for allegedly killing a civet cat, an endangered species, in Nalgonda. The oil from civet cats is used for abhishekam of Tirupati’s Lord Sri Venkateswara. Nalgonada forest officials learnt of the incident after a video of the accused carrying the civet cat on a bike was shared on social media.

The officials, along with the police, identified the two and arrested them. During inquiry, the accused revealed they caught the civet cat from Munugode forest on July 13 while going to work in a stone-crushing area and ate the meat.The foresters, searching for evidence, found the bones of the wild animal and recovered a net from the house of the accused. Their vehicle was also seized.