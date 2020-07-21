Woman’s body left in rain on Telangana's MGM hospital grounds

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: The body of a woman, who died of kidney failure, was reportedly left outside in the rain by her family on the premises of MGM Hospital on Monday. As visuals of the incident went viral on social media claiming she was a Covid patient, police got to the spot and interviewed the family. According to Matewada police, the deceased S Lakshmi, a resident of Hanamkonda, was suffering from a kidney ailment. A few days ago, she was admitted to a corporate hospital in Hyderabad. As her condition worsened, the family moved her to MGM Hospital on Monday in 108 ambulance.

Upon reaching the emergency block of the hospital, she died. She was moved to a stretcher. It began raining at the same time, and her family went inside the hospital, abandoning her body.

Matewada Inspector T Ganesh said that two policemen rushed to the spot when they were informed about the incident. “They spoke to the family and the hospital authorities and learnt that she died of kidney failure. However, social media posts claimed she died of Covid and that she was abandoned in the hospital by her family. This is not true.”

