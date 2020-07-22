STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

57-year-old Telangana lab technician on mission to fix health system after recovering from COVID-19

It has been close to 50 days since Kallem Kistaiah, a senior lab technician from Medchal, resumed duty, and he is back with greater zeal to strengthen the crumbling health system to fight coronavirus.

Published: 22nd July 2020 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, COVID 19, PPE

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Shining like a beacon in these gloomy times, a 57-year-old frontline Covid-19 warrior is building confidence among his coworkers after beating the highly contagious disease.

It has been close to 50 days since Kallem Kistaiah, a senior lab technician from Medchal, resumed duty, and he is back with greater zeal to strengthen the crumbling health system to fight the pandemic.

Kistaiah was one of the first frontline warriors to contract Covid-19 back in April.

“I was working at a quarantine centre in Rajendranagar. We used to collect samples, and pack and take them to Gandhi Hospital where it is entered into a database and renumbered. I must have got infected there,” the lab technician recounts.

A chronic diabetic and a hypertension patient, Kistaiah was apprehensive at first about making a clean recovery.

“In 17 days, I recovered fully and joined back duty in April itself. It’s been two-and-half months since I resumed work,” he says.

Lab technicians are one of the most exposed groups of frontline workers as their job is to collect nasal and throat swabs.

“Often people suffer from severe flu-like symptoms and cough. Even though we wear PPE kits, double masks and gloves, it is mentally exhausting,” Ravinder Manchala, founder and general secretary of the Telangana State Government Medical Lab Technicians Association, said.

Also, technicians in the rural areas of Telangana do not have the luxury of working in cubicles to shield themselves from contaminated droplets.

Often, they have to cover two-three PHCs due a staff crunch as rough estimates suggest that about 50%-60% posts remain vacant.

“We work round the clock to keep the people safe. I cannot deny that I fear getting infected again. But the service-to-people motive keeps us going. We will work to deliver results to the people at the earliest,” Kistaiah says.

As a precautionary measure, he and his colleagues get tested for Covid-19 every 14-20 days. The lab technicians demand a life-risk allowance and quarantine leaves in order to discharge their duties better.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana coronavirus cases coronavirus covid warriors
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp