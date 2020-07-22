STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Heavy inflows scale up hydel power in Telangana

With inflows reaching Srisailam, the officials started generating hydel power at the reservoir, taking Telangana’s hydel generation to 27 million units on Monday.

Published: 22nd July 2020 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

The new gate installed at Musi Reservoir

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hydel power generation units contributed 15 per cent, (186 million units) to Telangana’s power demand in the last two days. With heavy inflows from Narayanpur, all the hydel generation units at Upper and Lower Jurala started power generation this week.

With inflows reaching Srisailam, the officials started generating hydel power at the reservoir, taking Telangana’s hydel generation to 27 million units on Monday.

“The power generation at Upper and Lower Jurala was 354 MW. At Srisailam, we are generating 750 MW,” an official of the TS Genco told Express on Tuesday.

Official sources also said this year the hydel generation commenced well in advance as compared to 2019. According to a flood forecast, the Jurala project will receive 3.05 tmcft of water and Srisailam 4.42 tmcft till July 22.

The outflows from Almatti were 46,130 cusecs, Narayanpur 45,785 cusecs and Jurala 72,192 cusecs.

On the other hand, the inflows at Srisailam were 63,162 cusecs, while at the Nagarjuna Sagar project, including power discharges from Srisailam, were 30,866 cusecs.

As against its full storage capacity of 215.81 tmcft, Srisailam holds 68.71 tmcft of water as on Tuesday, while Nagarjuna Sagar has 172.08 tmcft as opposed to its 312.05-tmcft capacity.

Musi dam’s damaged gate finally fixed

Officials have installed the new fifth regulatory gate at the Musi reservoir nine months after it got damaged and collapsed.

The work had started earlier this month, with 20 labourers slogging it out day and night to build the 4.7-m-long and 12.7-m-wide gate.

For the last nine months, the officials were using a stop-log gate as a temporary measure to avoid wastage of water.

But with the upstream areas of Hyderabad receiving heavy rainfall, the Musi reservoir, too, was recording high inflows.

That’s when they felt the need for a new gate to maintain the 610-ft reservoir level.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
hydel power generation Telangana hydel power
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp