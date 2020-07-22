Heavy inflows scale up hydel power in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hydel power generation units contributed 15 per cent, (186 million units) to Telangana’s power demand in the last two days. With heavy inflows from Narayanpur, all the hydel generation units at Upper and Lower Jurala started power generation this week.

With inflows reaching Srisailam, the officials started generating hydel power at the reservoir, taking Telangana’s hydel generation to 27 million units on Monday.

“The power generation at Upper and Lower Jurala was 354 MW. At Srisailam, we are generating 750 MW,” an official of the TS Genco told Express on Tuesday.

Official sources also said this year the hydel generation commenced well in advance as compared to 2019. According to a flood forecast, the Jurala project will receive 3.05 tmcft of water and Srisailam 4.42 tmcft till July 22.

The outflows from Almatti were 46,130 cusecs, Narayanpur 45,785 cusecs and Jurala 72,192 cusecs.

On the other hand, the inflows at Srisailam were 63,162 cusecs, while at the Nagarjuna Sagar project, including power discharges from Srisailam, were 30,866 cusecs.

As against its full storage capacity of 215.81 tmcft, Srisailam holds 68.71 tmcft of water as on Tuesday, while Nagarjuna Sagar has 172.08 tmcft as opposed to its 312.05-tmcft capacity.

Musi dam’s damaged gate finally fixed

Officials have installed the new fifth regulatory gate at the Musi reservoir nine months after it got damaged and collapsed.

The work had started earlier this month, with 20 labourers slogging it out day and night to build the 4.7-m-long and 12.7-m-wide gate.

For the last nine months, the officials were using a stop-log gate as a temporary measure to avoid wastage of water.

But with the upstream areas of Hyderabad receiving heavy rainfall, the Musi reservoir, too, was recording high inflows.

That’s when they felt the need for a new gate to maintain the 610-ft reservoir level.