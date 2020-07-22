Irked youth sow paddy on pothole-ridden road in Telangana's Cheetakodur

By Express News Service

JANGAON: Venting their ire at district authorities for the pathetic condition of roads in Cheetakodur village of Jangaon mandal in the district, a group of youngsters staged a protest and sowed paddy on one of the potholed-waterlogged roads in the village on Tuesday.

The youngsters alleged that though such pothole-ridden roads are posing a grave danger to the motorists, the authorities have turned a blind eye to the issue.

Speaking to the media, V Rajesh Kumar, a young resident of the village, alleged that it has been five years since Jangaon became a district, however, the condition of roads in rural areas like Cheetakodur continue unchanged. The protestors also said that many motorists have met with accidents on such pothole-ridden roads.

“Not just a few metres, but almost three km of the stretch on which we staged protest is filled with potholes,” V Rajesh Kumar pointed out.Meanwhile, though the villagers have already taken the issue to the district collector’s notice and submitted a representation, there has not been any response from the authorities concerned.