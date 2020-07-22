STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KTR tips his hat to Tier-II techies, opens IT Tower in Karimnagar

During his tour of the district, Rama Rao, along with BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar, also launched a 24-hour water supply scheme, which has been named KCR Jalam, in the city.

IT Minister KT Rama Rao poses for selfies with attendees during the inauguration of the IT Tower

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: IT, Industries and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated the newly-constructed IT Tower in Karimnagar on Tuesday.

Speaking after inaugurating the IT Tower, the Minister said that Telangana’s IT exports have grown exponentially to a whopping Rs 1.28 lakh crore, while it was just Rs 56,000 crore before the formation of Telangana in 2014.

432 youth get jobs

Rama Rao expressed happiness that the IT Tower was providing employment to 432 youngsters from inauguration day itself.

A regional office of TASK was also launched at the IT Tower, which would provide skill development training to local youth.

He also said that the State government was focused on developing the IT sector in Tier-II cities, bringing them on par with Tier-I cities.

Meanwhile, Rama Rao opined that the full-form of IT should change from Information Technology to ‘Intelligence Technology’ as the talent in IT profession is not just confined to Tier-I cities like Hyderabad and Delhi alone.

In fact, several youngsters from Tier-II cities are also doing wonders in the field, he added.

No rents till January, 2021

The IT Minister made two major announcements on the occasion.

One being that the State government is ready to construct another IT tower in Karimnagar in the near future.

Secondly, authorities will not collect rents from companies that set their units up in the IT Tower, in the wake of pandemic situation. “The exemption would be given till January, 2021,” the  Minister added.

Meanwhile, Rama Rao requested NRIs who run IT companies in foreign countries to set up their units in Karimnagar as well.

Precious water supply

Later in the day, the MAUD Minister launched a daily water supply scheme, named ‘KCR Jalam’, for Karimnagar people.

The new scheme would ensure round-the-clock supply of water.

During his tour of the district, the Minister also inspected the ongoing works of the cable-stayed bridge in the town. The bridged is being constructed under Manair River Front Development Project (MRFDP), across the Manair river in the downstream of Lower Manair Dam (LMD).

It’s AMRUT scheme, not KCR Jalam: BJP

BJP State executive member Kotte Murali Krishna slammed the MCK officials on Tuesday for naming the daily water supply scheme in Karimnagar after KCR, though the State government had not spent a single penny on the scheme.

The entire cost of Rs109 crore was borne by the Centre under AMRUT scheme, he said and added that even then the State shamelessly named it after KCR. He also slammed KT Rama Rao for his callous attitude in Covid times.

Despite the pandemic situation, Rama Rao attended the inaugural ceremonies of both the IT Tower and daily water supply scheme with a large number of people, flouting all regulations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
