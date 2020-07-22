STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Parents stage protest against Secunderabad school fee hike, police intervene

The parents claimed that the school management denied their children access to online classes as they had not paid the tuition fee. They demanded that their access be restored.

Published: 22nd July 2020 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Parents stage a protest in front of St. Andrew’s School in Bowenpally (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

Parents stage a protest in front of St. Andrew’s School in Bowenpally (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Parents of students clashed with the police in Secunderabad on Tuesday, when the latter tried to halt their protest against the management of St. Andrew’s School in Bowenpally.

The parents claimed that the school management denied their children access to online classes as they had not paid the tuition fee. They demanded that their access be restored.

They further alleged that the school management had violated a provision of GO. 46, which prohibited schools from charging any fee except the tuition fee (every month) for this academic year.

“Earlier, the total fee of Rs 5,800 per month included tuition, infrastructure, computer, library, sports and admission. This year, the tuition fee alone was fixed at Rs 5,800,” said a parent, Kiran Kumar.

John, another parent, said, “The management has asked us to pay the fee for the months of April, May and June, even though no services for online classes were availed during the period. Many parents began paying the fee from June, as they always do. But the school management disconnected their children’s access to online classes. Besides that, is has been made mandatory for every parent to purchase textbooks and workbooks from the schools own stationery shop.”

The school management filed a complaint with the Bowenpally police against the parents’ protest. The police reached the spot and stopped the protestors from continuing their demonstration.

According to SHO C Anjaiah, the police have registered a complaint against the protesting parents for gathering en masse amid the pandemic.

However, they still have not taken the parents’ plaint against the school into account. “The police said the matter was legal and that we would have to contact the Directorate of School Education (DSE) or the HC,” said a parent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Secunderabad Secunderabad school fee hike
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp