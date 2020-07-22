SCCL sets up COVID-19 quarantine centres at company schools, hospitals

By Express News Service

KOTHAGUDEM: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has set up quarantine centres and isolation wards in company schools, hospitals and recreation clubs.

SCCL Director (Operations) S Chandra Sekhar on Tuesday stated that as the number of Covid cases were increasing day by day, the management had set up quarantine centres at Collieries Employees Recreation (CER) clubs and schools.

He said that according to the orders of the Managing Director N Sridhar, the company had also set up over 11 Covid wards in all company hospitals, and that they had an agreement with three super-speciality hospitals for emergency treatment for Covid patients.

He said that the company has given 10 per cent allowance and 50 lakh risk insurances to health staff working at the SCCL hospitals.

He also added that the company may plan to close the mines if the cases increase further.

Butchers to be tested ahead of Bakri eid

In view of the upcoming Bakri eid, around 50 meat traders from Charminar were tested for Covid-19 after AIMIM arranged for the same.

Party chief Asaduddin Owaisi appealed to butchers to avail the free testing facilities at PHCs.

“We are trying to expand Covid-19 testing, especially for those who have to deal with the public in large numbers. We have arranged Covid-19 tests for meat traders to ensure their safety,” he said.