Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao suggests changes to new Secretariat building design

Published: 22nd July 2020 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 09:20 AM

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao holds a meeting to discuss the design for the new Secretariat building with officials and the Chennai-based architect couple on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The design for the new Secretariat building is yet to be finalised, as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao suggested some more modifications to the design prepared by Chennai-based architect couple Oscar and Ponni Concessao.

The firm has earlier designed environmentally-friendly IT office buildings.

During a detailed review at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday, the CM informed the architects that the external view of the building should be more attractive.

The new Secretariat building should have all the facilities, he said. The architects made a power point presentation to the CM on the design.

Rao stated that the building must have an attractive and dignified look. It should be convenient to use as far as all officers and staff members are concerned.

He also suggested that each floor of the building should have a dining hall, meeting hall and a waiting hall for visitors.

The design should be prepared as per the number of employees and the visitors to Secretariat, the CM told them.

‘Expedite process of raising loans for irrigation projects’

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday directed the officials to complete the process of getting financial tie-ups for irrigation projects, including the works relating to the diversion of one tmcft water from Godavari through Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

During a review meeting on irrigation projects held at Pragathi Bhavan, Rao also directed the officials to expedite the works on Palamuru-Rangaredy and Sitharama lift irrigation projects as well as Sammakka barrage.

The funds for the irrigation projects were provided in the State Budget and the government is also raising loans from other financial institutions, the CM said.

“The agreements for the financial tie-ups are almost completed. The government share should paid to the financial institutions and the officials should complete the process of raising loans,” Rao said.

