STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana government to hire over 1,000 PG medical students to help in battle against COVID-19

Their services would utilised be for a period of one year or till the actual need ceases, whichever is earlier.

Published: 22nd July 2020 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors sit outside a hospital in Bengaluru to screen patients.

For representational purposes (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To overcome the shortage of doctors in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, the Telangana  government on Tuesday decided to hire the services of 1,191 PG medical students and 227 Civil Assistant Surgeons.

D Ronald Rose, Special Secretary, Finance, issued two separate orders to this effect on Tuesday.
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao recently decided to absorb the PG students into government service.

The PG medical students, who will be appearing for the final examinations this year, will be hired as senior residents in various specialities in six hospitals on contract basis with a consolidated remuneration of Rs 70,000 per month.

Their services would utilised be for a period of one year or till the actual need ceases, whichever is earlier.

Of the 1,191 PG medical students, 250 will be allotted to Gandhi Hospital, 100 to district hospital in King Koti, 150 to Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences in Gachibowli, 50 to Government General and Chest Hospital, Hyderabad, 400 to eight Government Medical Colleges at 50 per institute and 241 students to hospitals under the administrative control of Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishath.  

Meanwhile, the government also accorded permission for engaging the services of 227 Civil Assistant Surgeons on contract basis for a period of six months or till the actual need ceases or till the regular posts are filled up. The services of these Civil Assistant Surgeons will be utilised in 33 PHCs or CHCs across Telangana.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana coronavirus cases COVID 19 Telangana medical students
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp