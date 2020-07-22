Telangana government to hire over 1,000 PG medical students to help in battle against COVID-19

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To overcome the shortage of doctors in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, the Telangana government on Tuesday decided to hire the services of 1,191 PG medical students and 227 Civil Assistant Surgeons.

D Ronald Rose, Special Secretary, Finance, issued two separate orders to this effect on Tuesday.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao recently decided to absorb the PG students into government service.

The PG medical students, who will be appearing for the final examinations this year, will be hired as senior residents in various specialities in six hospitals on contract basis with a consolidated remuneration of Rs 70,000 per month.

Their services would utilised be for a period of one year or till the actual need ceases, whichever is earlier.

Of the 1,191 PG medical students, 250 will be allotted to Gandhi Hospital, 100 to district hospital in King Koti, 150 to Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences in Gachibowli, 50 to Government General and Chest Hospital, Hyderabad, 400 to eight Government Medical Colleges at 50 per institute and 241 students to hospitals under the administrative control of Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishath.

Meanwhile, the government also accorded permission for engaging the services of 227 Civil Assistant Surgeons on contract basis for a period of six months or till the actual need ceases or till the regular posts are filled up. The services of these Civil Assistant Surgeons will be utilised in 33 PHCs or CHCs across Telangana.