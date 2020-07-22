STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana's COVID-19 tally rises to 47,705 with 1,430 new cases, seven deaths

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reported 703 cases, followed by Rangareddy and Medchal with 117 and 105 cases.

coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 1,430 cases on Tuesday and seven deaths. The State’s Covid-19 numbers are now 47,705 cases with a death toll of 429.

The bulletin specified a Test Positivity Rate (TPR) of 16% for the State, with a day-wise TPR of 8.5%. However, it must be noted that the State is heavily relying on Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) which have a chance of false negatives, i.e giving a positive result as negative.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported 703 cases, followed by Rangareddy and Medchal with 117 and 105 cases.

Alarm bells rang for districts such as Sangareddy, Nizamabad and Nalgonda with 50, 48 and 45 cases respectively. Kamareddy reported 43 Covid-19 cases.

These districts have only one or two hospitals dedicated for the treatment of the highly contagious Covid-19 disease. However, Sangareddy has five such hospitals.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate is at 76 per cent with only 22.8 per cent cases active, which implies that there are 10,891 active Covid-19 cases in the Telangana.

Also, the state’s testing rate stands at 8.5% tests per million, according to the health bulletin released by the government on Tuesday.

