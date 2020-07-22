STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wife of Colonel martyred in China standoff appointed Deputy Collector in Telangana

Published: 22nd July 2020 03:53 PM

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao interacts with Col Santosh Babu’s family in Suryapet on Monday

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao interacts with Col Santosh Babu’s family in Suryapet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Colonel B Santosh Babu's wife Santoshi has been appointed as a Deputy Collector in Telangana. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao handed over the appointment letter to Santoshi at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday. Rao directed officials to give her a posting near Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister also had lunch with Santoshi and 20 other relatives at Pragathi Bhavan. Rao assured that the state government would always support Santosh Babu's family.

Last month, the Chief Minister had visited Santosh Babu’s family and personally handed over Rs 5 crore. Of the Rs 5 crore, Rs 1 crore was handed over to Santosh’s parents and Rs 4 crore to his wife.

Rao also handed over to the Colonel’s wife a job appointment letter and land documents relating to a 711 sq yards house site allotted to her in Banjara Hills in Hyderabad.

The 37-year-old Colonel died during the India-China face-off at Galwan Valley in Ladakh on June 15.

