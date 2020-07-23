STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Finance Minister T Harish Rao inaugurates three steel banks in Siddipet town

Finance Minister T Harish Rao during the inauguration of a steel bank

Finance Minister T Harish Rao during the inauguration of a steel bank. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET/ HYDERABAD: Finance Minister T Harish Rao inaugurated steel banks in Wards 24, 27 and 29 in Siddipet town on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister stated that the use of plastic would be banned in the town and that people should be made aware of the steel bank so that steel plates, glasses and other utensils can be rented for any function.

After the event, the Minister inspected the Rs 5-dining centre set up under Hare Rama Hare Krishna Trust at Mustabad junction. He noticed that food was being served in plastic plates and directed Municipal Chairman Rajanarsu to arrange steel plates for the centre within two days.

He also stated that trees growing along both sides of the 91-km stretch of Rajiv Highway, from Vantimamidi to Thotapally village, looked like a green wall. He directed the governing bodies of the villages and mandals along the highway to protect the plants. He interacted with women planting saplings on the roadside at Mulugu mandal headquarters.

Harish inducted into GoM

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is now a member of the Group of Ministers (GoM) constituted to examine the issue of Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) settlement. Sushil Kumar Modi, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, was the convenor of the Group of Ministers (GoM).

