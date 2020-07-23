Foundation stone for another elevated corridor in Hyderabad to be laid today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad is gearing up for another elevated corridor as Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao will lay the foundation stone for the corridor from Nalgonda X-roads to Owaisi junction, on Thursday.

In a statement, the GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar said the project would be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 523 crore, of which Rs 153.37 crore would be spent on compensation for land acquisition.



The four lane bi-directional flyover would be completed in next two years, the Commissioner said.



The proposed elevated corridor of 3.38 kilometres will facilitate conflict free traffic movement from Nalgonda X-roads to Owaisi Hospital junction.



It will reduce travel time towards Champapet and Chandrayangutta and pressure on Chanchalguda junction, Saidabad junction and IS Sadan junction.

In a 2015 survey, 70,576 vehicles crossed the route on a single day. According to an official estimate, the count will cross2 lakh vehicles by 2035. The corridor will drastically cut short the commute time in the arterial stretch.