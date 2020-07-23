STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karimnagar MP alleges 'major scam' in purchase of PPE, N-95 masks in Telangana

Addressing a press conference online from Hyderabad, Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar stated that the CM has allotted tenders of N-95 masks and PPE kits only to certain companies he favours.

HYDERABAD: BJP state president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has alleged a major scam in the purchase of N-95 masks and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits in Telangana, and criticised Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for allegedly purchasing low quality masks and kits in return for commissions.

Addressing a press conference online from Hyderabad on Wednesday, Kumar stated that the CM has allotted tenders of N-95 masks and PPE kits only to certain companies he favours. 

He expressed sadness that Coronavirus was not only widespread within GHMC limits, but also in all districts of the State. He alleged that spread of the pandemic could not be controlled only because of the negligence and overconfidence of the CM. 

“It is unfortunate that the CM has not even followed the suggestions of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan or the High Court to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic,” the MP alleged.

