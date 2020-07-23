NIA probing probable link between Hyderabad smugglers and Kerala gold scam

Mouli Mareedu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials arrested four persons, including former UAE consulate staff Swapna Suresh in Bengaluru, in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case, the agency is understood to have collected details of those who were involved in smuggling gold through Hyderabad before the imposition of lockdown, to ascertain if there is any link between them and the Kerala operators.

The investigation agency also kept a close watch on the movements of some hawala operators in the city for their alleged nexus with the kingpins of the Kerala gold smuggling case, which the NIA, in its remand report, had said was part of a larger conspiracy to destabilise the the country’s economy by importing bullion in huge quantities and use the proceeds for financing terrorist operations.

The NIA suspects that the hawala operators in Hyderabad may have moved the money to the UAE through hawala route for the gold meant for entry into India through Kerala.

Earlier, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) as well as Customs officials arrested a number of persons who travelled from different countries to Hyderabad, smuggling gold and foreign currency but could not establish any link with the operators involved in Kerala gold smuggling case.

​The National Investigation Agency sleuths have now kept a vigil on those who smuggled gold and those who financed the operation. The investigation is still on.