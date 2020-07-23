Now, send ‘rakhis’ via RTC buses this COVID-19 pandemic

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Authorities of RTC depots have requested women and girls to utilise their cargo and parcel services to send ‘rakhis’ to their brothers for the upcoming Raksha Bandhan festival, as people are not willing to travel to meet their brothers for the festival on August 3.

A Karimnagar RTC depot manager, P Arpitha, said the RTC courier services would cooperate with those who want to send ‘rakhis’.

Authorities announced that if the courier is to be sent to a place less than 50 km away from Karimnaghar, it would be delivered within half hour. For distances above that, the delivery would take up to one day.

RTC has also appointed agents to collect parcels and courier covers from homes of senders.

In view of the auspicious ‘Sravana’ month, authorities are also offering bus rentals at lower prices. People can utilise them to travel to events and marriages.