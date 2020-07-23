Prepare urban development plans for next 30 years: KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao told the municipal commissioners to come up with urban development plans for the next 30 years to expand cities/towns keeping in view the future needs.

As the state is turning into a urban state with the majority of the population living in urban areas, the plans should be made in accordance with population growth and development of city/towns, the Minister said.

​He was speaking at a workshop organised for municipal corporation commissioners’ at Dr Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute on Wednesday.

Rama Rao said that the development was happening at a brisk pace around Hyderabad, predominantly around the outer-ring-road (ORR). He directed the municipal officials to provide basic amenities near ORR.

He said, “At present, 40 per cent of the population is living in urban areas. This will increase in next five years. Soon, Telangana will turn in to be a urban State. Thus, the plans to handle the increasing population should be charted out.”

Asserting that the government’s aim is to provide uninterrupted services to people, he said, “Every municipality should adopt plans to increase its revenue, should have a plan to provide drinking water and better sanitisation.”