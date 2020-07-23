STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sudden rise in maoist activity likely to affect investments in Telangana's Adilabad

Meanwhile, the citizens are worried that the Maoist menace might also affect other sectors, like tourism, as well.

Published: 23rd July 2020 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 08:40 AM

Adilabad Boath police organised meeting with the adivasi villagers to make them aware of the growing maoist activities.

Adilabad Boath police organised meeting with the adivasi villagers to make them aware of the growing maoist activities. (Photo | EPS)

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD: The sudden rise in Maoist activity in the erstwhile district might throw a wet blanket on the efforts of the State government in encouraging entrepreneurs to set up their industrial units in Adilabad.

Though the higher authorities continue to claim that the situation is under control and that they have deployed enough security forces, who are currently carrying out massive combing operations, in the high risk areas, the very fact that DGP M Mahender Reddy camped in Kumbrambheem-Asifabad district has set alarm bells ringing among those who are toying with the idea of setting up industries in the erstwhile district.

Shifting of tribal university

It may be recalled that the State government had previously changed its stand on setting up an exclusive tribal university in the district due to Maoist threat, which shattered the dreams of backward and poor tribal people of Adilabad. The varsity was later allotted to Warangal instead. 

Though this decision received a lot criticism from various tribal organisations, the government went ahead with it and now the varsity is all ready to start functioning, in Mulugu district, from 2020-21 academic year.

Meanwhile, the citizens are worried that the Maoist menace might also affect other sectors, like tourism, as well. It was only after the formation of Telangana, in 2014, that Adilabad received a proper face in front of other districts, as it emerged as a tourism hub and provided employment opportunities to scores of tribal youngsters. 

As a result of this, several local residents and outsiders started investing in Adilabad’s tourism sector to establish resorts and other business establishments.

Though the cops themselves have claimed several times that no major Maoist movement has been identified in the district since 2010, the current series of incidents have left the local residents and businessmen in the lurch.

DGP’s visit

Recently, Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy had toured Kumrambheem-Asifabad district and spent two days in the district to take stock of the arrangements in place to tackle Maoist menace. 

During his visit, the DGP organised meetings with the district police officials and collected information regarding the combing operations.

Speaking to the media then, the State police chief had said that as many as five Maoist activists, including the banned outfit’s State committee member Mailarapu Adellu alias Bhaskar, were moving along the forest areas in the district. 

He had also informed the media that in the wake of this, the police had increased vigil and intensified combing operations by deploying as many as 500 personnel in the forest areas. 

However, the DGP’s statements have, reportedly, sent chills down the spine of industrialists and businessmen who were hoping to either set up their industrial units in Adilabad or expand their businesses in the district.

Speaking to Express, Asifabad in-charge SP Vishnu S Warrier said that the Maoists were harassing and exploiting innocent tribals of the district. He suggested the Maoists should surrender themselves before policemen and join the social mainstream.

