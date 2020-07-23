Telangana Health Department to push for coronavirus detection at Primary Health Centre level

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Health Department is stressing on the detection of COVID-19 cases at Primary Health Centre (PHC) level in districts. Multiple deliberations between the Health Minister and department officials have stressed on the need for early detection, test and treatment.

​At a virtual meeting on Wednesday, Health Minister Eatala Rajender spoke to District Medical Health officers to focus on every fever case and check for symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection and Influenza-Like Illness at a PHC level, and conduct Rapid Antigen Tests on them.

The Minister also met with a top Health official from abroad, Dr Vijay Eldandi, infectious diseases and transplant expert, Clinical Professor of Medicine and Surgery, University of Chicago, to discuss about the best practices from across the world to contain Coronavirus.

Dr Eldandi stressed on the need to detect the virus early on in order to reduce fatality and improve the outcomes of survival.

He was of the opinion that regular checking of oxygen level, timely intervention of anti-inflammatory drugs and social distancing would be key as October and November would see a massive surge followed by an eventual decline in cases.

“We are conscious of the need to detect the novel Coronavirus in advance. Teams of Asha workers and ANMs will conduct fever tests extensively,” Eatala said.