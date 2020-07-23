Telangana’s COVID-19 tally nears 50,000-mark as caseload reaches 49,259

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana reported 1,554 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the statewide caseload to 49,259.

According to the official data, 54 per cent of the day’s cases came from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, which recorded 842 new infections.

The remaining 46 per cent was reported from 29 other districts across Telangana.

In fact, a glance at the data of the last 14 days — from July 9 to 22 — shows that even though the GHMC area has the most number of cases, the districts too are projecting a rising trend.

Telangana reported 19,722 cases of the highly contagious disease in the last fortnight, of which 46 per cent, i.e., 9,096 cases came from non-GHMC limits and 10,626 from the civic body’s jurisdiction.

To treat these cases, hospitals are distributed in a way that there are 52 government and 12 private facilities in the district.

On the contrary, in the GHMC limits there are nine government and 43 private hospitals for the 10,626 cases reported.

However, it must be noted here that the GHMC limits have the largest COVID-19 treatment centres in the form of the TIMS and Gandhi Hospital.Meanwhile, as on Wednesday, the number of deaths from the disease rose to 438 with nine more people dying of COVID-19.

The test positivity rate with the increase in Rapid Antigen Tests stands at 16 per cent.