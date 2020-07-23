Three workers mowed down by train in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a tragic accident, two persons working at a railway bridge in Vikarabad, were crushed to death by a speeding locomotive on Wednesday.

While they died on the spot, another worker succumbed to injuries after jumping from the bridge and hitting the ground underneath.

Vikarabad Railway Sub Inspector A Venkat Reddy said the deceased persons were identified as N Pratap Reddy, a resident of BN Reddy Nagar in Hyderabad, D Neveen, a resident of Mettuguda, and Shamsher from Bihar.

​The trio were painting the bridge on Musi River in Vikarabad when the tragedy occurred.

“The three may not have noticed the approaching train as they were busy with their work,” the SI said.

The Vikarabad railway police have registered cases and shifted the bodies to Vikarabad Government Hospital for post-mortem.