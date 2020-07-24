DMHO lands in ACB net in Telangana's Jogulamba Gadwal

By Express News Service

JOGULAMBA GADWAL: ACB sleuths on Thursday arrested Jogulamba Gadwal District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Bhim Naik for accepting a bribe of Rs 7,000 from a medical officer in Vaddepally mandal.

The accused had demanded the bribe for issuing relieving orders to the victim, Dr A Manjula, for joining in a PG course at Kakatiya Medical College.

She approached the ACB of Mahbubnagar district regrading the issue and lodged a plaint against the DMHO.

ACB DSP B Krishnaiah Goud told Express that they laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed.