DMHO lands in ACB net in Telangana's Jogulamba Gadwal
The accused had demanded the bribe for issuing relieving orders to the victim, Dr A Manjula, for joining in a PG course at Kakatiya Medical College.
Published: 24th July 2020 08:07 AM | Last Updated: 24th July 2020 08:07 AM
JOGULAMBA GADWAL: ACB sleuths on Thursday arrested Jogulamba Gadwal District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Bhim Naik for accepting a bribe of Rs 7,000 from a medical officer in Vaddepally mandal.
She approached the ACB of Mahbubnagar district regrading the issue and lodged a plaint against the DMHO.
ACB DSP B Krishnaiah Goud told Express that they laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed.