Eight deaths, 1,640 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana takes tally to 52,466

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 1,640 Covid-19 cases on Friday, of a total 15,445 tests conducted. The statewide cases now stand at 52,466.

The day also saw eight deaths because of the disease, taking the toll to 455.Telangana’s test positivity rate is 15.5 per cent with a total of 3,37,771 samples tested.

Meanwhile, a glance at the number of tests conducted in the 10 most-affected States shows that Telangana is the bottom-most.

The state is the ninth most-affected but is testing much lesser than Rajasthan, the tenth worst-hit. The north-western State has conducted 13.25 lakh tests so far to detect 33,000-odd cases.

Telangana is using Rapid Antigen tests since July 9 when it began testing over 5,000 samples.

But 15 days on, the number of tests conducted has stagnated around 15,000.

On the brighter side, the state continues to enjoy a good recovery rate of 76.8% with 1,007 patients discharged.