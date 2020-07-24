STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Eight deaths, 1,640 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana takes tally to 52,466

With the state government ramping up testing, the cumulative sample positivity rate has been on the decline since the last several days.

Published: 24th July 2020 11:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

COVID19, Coronavirus, Sanitiser, Snitisation

The officers visit the Covid-19 hotspots as part of their duty.  (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 1,640 Covid-19 cases on Friday, of a total 15,445 tests conducted. The statewide cases now stand at 52,466.

The day also saw eight deaths because of the disease, taking the toll to 455.Telangana’s test positivity rate is 15.5 per cent with a total of 3,37,771 samples tested.

Meanwhile, a glance at the number of tests conducted in the 10 most-affected States shows that Telangana is the bottom-most.

The state is the ninth most-affected but is testing much lesser than Rajasthan, the tenth worst-hit. The north-western State has conducted 13.25 lakh tests so far to detect 33,000-odd cases.

Telangana is using Rapid Antigen tests since July 9 when it began testing over 5,000 samples.

But 15 days on, the number of tests conducted has stagnated around 15,000.

On the brighter side, the state continues to enjoy a good recovery rate of 76.8% with 1,007 patients discharged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana covid cases COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp