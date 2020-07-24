Heavy rains across Telangana throw life out of gear

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Heavy rains, accompanied by thunder and lightning, lashed several parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, disrupting power supply and road transportation on Thursday.

The downpour flooded several low-lying areas in the city and other parts of the state, causing misery to the citizens as water invaded many houses and cellars of various apartments.

In Hyderabad, Goshamahal recorded the highest rainfall of 41.8 mm followed by Charminar at 38 mm. Meanwhile, Secunderabad recorded 22.5 mm rainfall which was the lowest in the twin-city area, according to Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

It may be recalled that the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, had already issued a weather warning for Thursday and Friday that heavy rain is likely in isolated places across the state.

The IMD has also predicted thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places on July 25 and 26.

The IMD, in its observation, attributed the current rains to a trough between Chhattisgarh and South Tamil Nadu, covering Telangana and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Kulcharam receives 108 mm

In the state, Kulcharam in Medak district recorded ‘heavy’ rainfall of 108 mm, followed by Mominpet in Vikarabad (95.3 mm), Tamsi in Adilabad (86.6 mm), Narmetta in Jangaon (78 mm), Hajipur in Mancherial (72.8 mm), Adilabad Urban (69.5 mm), Kouthala in Asifabad (68.8 mm), Bellampally (68.5 mm), Mavala in Adilabad (67.3 mm), Narayanraopet in Siddipet (66 mm) and, Yeldurthy in Medak, Chintalamanepally in Asifabad and Thripuram in Nalgonda (65. 3mm). Meanwhile, Gambhiraopet in Sircilla and Boath in Adilabad recorded ‘moderate’ rainfall of 63.8, followed by Duggondi in Warangal which received 63.5.