HMDA to plant three crore saplings by July 31

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of Telangana Ku Haritha Haram (TKHH), the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has drawn plans to plant five crore saplings by August 15.

Principal Secretary and HMDA Metropolitan Commissioner Arvind Kumar said on Thursday that of the total five crore saplings, three crore will be planted by July 31.

He said the HDMA should plant the most saplings among all departments.

However, he expressed displeasure with the HMDA’s Urban Forestry wing for not achieving 50 per cent of the fixed target after the launch of TKHH on June 25.

He held a review meeting with officials of the Urban Forestry wing and ORR on the tree plantation programme.

He stated that wherever avenue plantation are taken up, it should look pleasing for citizens passing through these stretches.

As part of the lake beautification programme, he directed officials to take up plantations around lake bunds.

He directed HMDA officials to take up tree parks, Yadadri model type tree plantations and Smritivanams in coordination with elected representatives and municipal commissioner in Urban Local Bodies.