Mobile toilets for women in pink: KTR proposes, KCR disposes

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Son proposed but father disposed. In the process, Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar went through anxious moments.

According to sources, Ajay Kumar had two mobile She Toilets allotted to Khammam painted pink, on the advice of Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao.

But, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao did not appear to have relished the idea.

He reportedly spoke to Ajay Kumar and asked him to have the two mobile toilets repainted as the pink colour did not suit the toilets.

After knowing the Chief Minister’s mind, the Minister has asked the TSRTC officials to have the toilets repainted.

Seven mobile women toilets had been allotted to Khammam district, of which five were allotted to Khammam town, one each for Sattupalli and Madhira. Ajay Kumar himself inaugurated them a few days ago.