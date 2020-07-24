No rain preparation: Greater Warangal roads still marred by potholes

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Commuters were in for a harrowing ride on Thursday morning as heavy rains wore out poor-quality roads in Warangal city.

Roads under the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits, especially those near Hanamkonda Bus Stand that see over 4,000 TSRTC buses every day, are marred by potholes.

They aren’t built to withstand heavy rains and are putting passenger lives at risk.

In fact, residents are forced to take longer routes to avoid bad stretches. K Mahender, a resident of Warangal city, said, “Despite the State and Central governments taking various steps to develop Warangal, including the Smart City Mission and HRIDAY, the city lags behind in civic works. GWMC authorities have failed to take up monsoon road repair works in the city.”

When Express contacted GWMC Commissioner Pamela Satpathy, she was unavailable for comment.

Tanks, reservoirs overflow in erstwhile Khammam dist

Tanks, streams and reservoirs in the erstwhile Khammam district brimmed with water following torrential rains across Telangana on Thursday.

Most mandals in the district received light to moderate rainfall during the day. Many low-lying areas and main roads in both the districts were inundated, leading to disruption of traffic.

Standing crops at many places were also soaked, but there were no reports of loss of life.

Kinnerasani brims with water

In the catchment areas of Kinnerasani project, an estimated inflow of 8,000 cusecs were recorded, according to Kothagudem Collector MV Reddy.

He advised residents in low-lying areas to be cautious as they might discharged water from the project. Similarly, Taliperu reservoir near Cherla also received huge inflows following heavy rains in Chhattisgarh and two gates of the project were lifted to discharge 1,358 cusecs.