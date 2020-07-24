STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

No rain preparation: Greater Warangal roads still marred by potholes

Tanks, streams and reservoirs in the erstwhile Khammam district brimmed with water following torrential rains across Telangana on Thursday.

Published: 24th July 2020 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Water being released from Kinnerasani project after the downpour on Thursday

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Commuters were in for a harrowing ride on Thursday morning as heavy rains wore out poor-quality roads in Warangal city.

Roads under the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits, especially those near Hanamkonda Bus Stand that see over 4,000 TSRTC buses every day, are marred by potholes.

They aren’t built to withstand heavy rains and are putting passenger lives at risk.

In fact, residents are forced to take longer routes to avoid bad stretches. K Mahender, a resident of Warangal city, said, “Despite the State and Central governments taking various steps to develop Warangal, including the Smart City Mission and HRIDAY, the city lags behind in civic works. GWMC authorities have failed to take up monsoon road repair works in the city.”

When Express contacted GWMC Commissioner Pamela Satpathy, she was unavailable for comment.

Tanks, reservoirs overflow in erstwhile Khammam dist

Tanks, streams and reservoirs in the erstwhile Khammam district brimmed with water following torrential rains across Telangana on Thursday.

Most mandals in the district received light to moderate rainfall during the day. Many low-lying areas and main roads in both the districts were inundated, leading to disruption of traffic.

Standing crops at many places were also soaked, but there were no reports of loss of life.
Kinnerasani brims with water

In the catchment areas of Kinnerasani project, an estimated inflow of 8,000 cusecs were recorded, according to Kothagudem Collector MV Reddy.

He advised residents in low-lying areas to be cautious as they might discharged water from the project.  Similarly, Taliperu reservoir near Cherla also received huge inflows following heavy rains in Chhattisgarh and two gates of the project were lifted to discharge 1,358 cusecs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Greater Warangal
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp