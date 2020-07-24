Peddapalli police officers visit kin of Maoist leaders in bid to get them to surrender

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: With Khammam, Adilabad and Mulugu districts witnessing excessive Maoist activity of late, Peddapalli police are cautious. In fact, they are employing a new tactic to get Maoists to surrender.

They have been visiting the families of known Maoist leaders, and requesting them to release a statement asking their sons and daughters to quit the party.

Three days ago, Peddapalli DCP P Ravinder and his team visited Kistampet village to meet Maoist central committee member Kankanala Raji Reddy’s mother Veeramma.

They offered fruits to Veeramma and sought her help in getting Raji Reddy to return to the mainstream society.

On the request of the police, Veeramma, in a statement, said the family was suffering and that she wanted her son to return.

The DCP said that they were also planning to meet Mallojulla Venugopal Rao’s mother Madhuramma in Peddapalli town.

It may be recalled that Venugopal is the brother of Mallojulla Koteshwar Rao, who was killed in a police encounter in West Bengal in 2011.

According to police records, there are about 13 Maoist leaders, who have gone underground, in Peddapalli district.