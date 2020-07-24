STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Poonch 2013 gunfire martyr's kin to finally get compensation after seven years 

As Mohd Feroz Khan’s family lives in Khairtabad in Hyderabad, the district Collector would draw the amount and disburse it to his wife.

Indian army martyr

For representational purposes ( File Photo |PTI))

HYDERABAD: Nearly seven years after his martyrdom, Sena Medalist Mohd Feroz Khan’s family would finally receive a reward of Rs 29,76,750 this month.

The reward was delayed because the amount, released to Feroz Khan’s wife Nasreen for the award of Sena Medal posthumously in August 2019, was not passed in the audit during the 2019-20 fiscal.

In view of this, the government issued a fresh order again, sanctioning Rs  29,76,750 to Nasreen. The amount would be revalidated for the 2020-21 fiscal, according to a GO issued on Thursday.

Son of an Army veteran, Lance Naik Mohammad Feroz Khan, served in the 38 Rashtriya Rifles and was part of anti-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

During his deployment in Poonch sector, he was injured in gunfire by Pakistan and died in October 2013.

In 2015, the Telangana government had sanctioned Rs 23,250 to his family but revised the amount to Rs  30 lakh and sanctioned the balance later. The Centre had conferred him with the Sena medal (gallantry) posthumously.

