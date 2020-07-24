STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Providing 10 kg of free rice to transpersons under ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Yojana’, says Telangana govt

Petitioner’s counsel Kothari urged the court to direct the state to ensure that transpersons who do not have ration cards should also be get the benefit.

In a first at aiming to secure the rights of transgenders in Pakistan two bills were introduced in the National Assembly.

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government, on Thursday, told the State High Court that it is providing 10 kg free rice to each transgender every month under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Yojana’ and transpersons can avail this facility by showing their Aadhaar card or an identify proof given by the State.

The Civil Supplies Department has issued a circular for the purpose, it added. Advocate General BS Prasad made this submission before the division bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy dealing with the PIL filed by Vyjayanti Vasanta Mogli alias Vijay Kumar, social activist, complaining that the state is not able to distribute food grains to transpersons as they do not have ration cards.

He also urged the court to keep the PIL case pending till all members of the community get relief keeping in mind the current crisis.

After recording the submissions of the AG, the bench made it clear that it would close the present PIL case only after it gets to know that the poor among the transgenders are getting free rice and other essentials, through fair price shops in a hassle-free manner.

The bench adjourned the case hearing to August 20.

