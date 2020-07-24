STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Respond to PIL on whether media will cover demolition of Secretariat buildings: Telangana HC to govt

Published: 24th July 2020 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 08:46 AM

Telangana HC

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court (HC) directed the state government on Thursday to reply to a PIL, seeking permission for the media to cover the on-going demolition of the Secretariat buildings, by Friday.

The court passed the order after the State’s counsel sought to adjourn the case till Monday. Justice Challa Kodanda Ram was dealing with a petition complaining that the government has restrained the press from covering the demolition activity.

The court will pass appropriate orders in the case if the State does not respond by Friday, the judge stated.

The petition is filed by VIL Media Private Limited, represented by bureau chief G Sampath of V6 News Channel.

When the matter came up for hearing, the AG submitted that except for workers, general public, which included media personnel, will not be allowed at the demolition site as per provisions of the Construction Rules.

Presently, 90 per cent of the demolition work has been completed, Prasad added and urged the court to adjourn the case hearing till Monday.

Petitioner’s counsel V Naveen Kumar pointed out that the government had earlier allowed the press to cover the demolition of illegal constructions at Gurukul trust lands.

At present, the general public and the press are kept in the dark on the subject.

The government’s action is violating the fundamental rights of the press, he added and urged the court to pass an interim order directing the State to permit the media to cover and report the demolition activity.

After hearing both sides, the judge sought to know from the State government about its stand on the issue.

The court also wants the state to tell if it will at least provide photos, videos and press notes regarding the demolition activity, and posted the matter to Friday for further hearing.

