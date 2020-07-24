STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Students of Osmania University ransack Ramgopal Varma’s office in Hyderabad

However, police swung into action and dispersed the mob. Based on a complaint filed by Verma’s office staff cases were registered under relevant sections.

Published: 24th July 2020 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Director Ram Gopal Verma (File|EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Banjara Hills police took 15 students of Osmania University into custody after they ransacked the Tollywood director Ramgopal Varma’s office in Banjara Hills as a protest against the upcoming movie ‘Power Star’.

At 1.30 pm on Thursday, a mob claiming to be Osmania University students, JAC members and fans of the Tollywood actor-turnedpolitical Pawan Kalyan, began raising slogans against Varma for making a film against Pawan Kalyan.

Suddenly, they trespassed into Varma’s office and damaged the furniture. At the time of incident, Varma was inside the office.

However, police swung into action and dispersed the mob. Based on a complaint filed by Verma’s office staff cases were registered under relevant sections.

Varma released the trailer of ‘Power Star’ recently and it is alleged that the movie targets Pawan Kalyan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Osmania University Ramgopal Varma
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp