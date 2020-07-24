Students of Osmania University ransack Ramgopal Varma’s office in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Banjara Hills police took 15 students of Osmania University into custody after they ransacked the Tollywood director Ramgopal Varma’s office in Banjara Hills as a protest against the upcoming movie ‘Power Star’.

At 1.30 pm on Thursday, a mob claiming to be Osmania University students, JAC members and fans of the Tollywood actor-turnedpolitical Pawan Kalyan, began raising slogans against Varma for making a film against Pawan Kalyan.

Suddenly, they trespassed into Varma’s office and damaged the furniture. At the time of incident, Varma was inside the office.

However, police swung into action and dispersed the mob. Based on a complaint filed by Verma’s office staff cases were registered under relevant sections.

Varma released the trailer of ‘Power Star’ recently and it is alleged that the movie targets Pawan Kalyan.