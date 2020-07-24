Telangana COVID-19 tally crosses 50,000 mark, ninth worst-affected state in India

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana crossed the 50,000-mark with 1,567 new infections of Covid-19 reported on Thursday.

With this, the state is the ninth most affected in the country. At 50,826 cases, the state has reported 447 deaths, nine of which occurred on Thursday.

However, the state’s recovery rate is now pegged at 77.3 per cent, with 39,327 people cured of the virus.

The progression of cases in Telangana shows that the most recent 10,000 cases were reported in about seven days.

On July 16, the tally was 41,018, and this increased to 50,826 in the following seven days. This is, however, a marginally slower progression from when the cases spiked during the first week of July from 20,462 on July 3 to 30,946 on July 9 in a matter of six days.

Meanwhile, the cases continued to increase in districts other than GHMC which reported 662 cases. Warangal Urban saw 75 cases and Mahbubnagar 61.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender stressed on early detection of cases and roping in smaller hospitals as ways to combat Covid-19, in a meeting with hospital superintendents.

He assured that he would be available 24x7 to address any grievance and said a collaborative effort must be made by the hospitals to reduce fear and panic among the public.