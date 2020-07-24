Telangana government's 'Neera Cafe' to start serving citizens soon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) laid the foundation stone for the construction of a Neera Café , as well as an Interpretation Centre, at Qutub Shahi Heritage Park on Thursday.

Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) is the implementing agency and the project will be completed in eight months at an estimated cost of Rs 5.69 crore.

In order to promote and popularise Neera as an energy drink, Telangana government came up with a plan to develop a project with the brand name ‘Neera Café’ initially at Necklace Road.

The canopy is proposed to be developed with a tensile structure in leaf shape inspired from a palm tree.

The support structures are designed to imitate palm trees.

Three types of dining facilities are proposed. One with a street café model towards Necklace Road, one air conditioned café towards Hussainsagar lake and one deck seating area projected into Hussainsagar lake.

The TSTDC will also construct the Interpretation Centre at a cost of Rs 45.39 crore.