Sangareddy canal not likely to be ready by June 2021

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: It seems as if the people of Sangareddy district would have to wait longer for their long-pending dream of getting Godavari water to come true.

This is because the construction of Sangareddy and Singur canals, to divert Godavari water from Kondapochamma to Sangareddy Mini Tank Bund and from Mallannasagar to Singur project respectively, is moving at a snail’s pace, owing to the Covid outbreak and fund crisis.

Though the officials continue to stand firm on their previous claim that the Godavari water would reach Singur project and the Sangareddy Mini Tank Bund by June, 2021, this is highly improbable considering the pace at which the works progress right now.

Though Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has instructed the officials concerned to expedite the works on the said canals soon and has also urged the farmers to cooperate with the land acquisition process, when The New Indian Express interacted with a few officials they were doubtful about expediting the works by next June. They attributed the delay to the outbreak of Covid, subsequent lockdown, and the lack of funds.

Only 100 acres acquired

As per the state government’s plan, two separate canals have to be constructed to divert Godavari water from Kondapochamma project and Mallannasagar project in Siddipet district.

While the authorities had designed a 107-km canal from Kondapochamma (Sangareddy canal), they designed another 125-km canal for lifting water from Mallannasagar (Singur canal).

They had also issued notifications for land acquisition process as well. According to official sources, a total of 3,700 acres have to acquired for the construction of both the canals.

However, the authorities have managed to acquire only 100 acres of land till now, though they have already invited tenders for the construction of canals.

According to official records, the authorities have to acquire around 800 acres in Siddipet district, 1,300 acres in Medak district and 1,700 acres in Sangareddy district.

Farmers not ready to sell their lands, says official

Speaking to Express, an Irrigation Department officials, who wished to remain anonymous, said that the land acquisition process in Sangareddy district are still in the initial stage as the farmers of some villages in Narsapur Assembly constituency are hesitant to give their lands arguing that the prices for their lands are higher than what the government is offering. Such farmers are adamant that they would sell their lands only if the government offers them the market price.

The officials observed that this has become a major hurdle in expediting the land acquisition process. He also expressed doubt if they would be able to expedite the works by June, 2021 and noted that even if the labourers work round-the-clock from now, they would be able to complete only 90 per cent of the works by the said time.