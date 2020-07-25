Secretariat demolition: Telangana High Court to decide on media entry

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Challa Kodanda Ram of Telangana High Court on Friday directed the state government and the police not to interfere with the petitioner media channel or any other members concerned who are provided with access by the people of surrounding buildings near State Secretariat where the demolition activity is in progress.

The court made it clear that the state cannot regulate the affairs of private individuals as long as they conduct the affairs in a rightful manner.

As for the petitioner’s complaint that the government is also threatening the neighbouring building owners not to provide access to any mediapersons, the judge said, “The affairs between two private individuals cannot be regulated by the State without any law and no force as such can be exerted on private individuals either by the State or police authorities, as long as they conduct the affairs in a rightful manner.”

Justice Kodanda Ram adjourned the case hearing to Saturday in the petition filed by VIL media private limited, represented by bureau chief G Sampath of V6 news channel, seeking direction to the government to allow mediapersons to cover the ongoing demolition activity.

Terming the issue as a sensitive one, the judge posted the matter to Saturday on the petition maintainability and to pass appropriate orders on the issue.