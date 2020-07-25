STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'T-Culture' app launched to help Telangana artisans get access to various welfare schemes

Tourism, Culture and Youth Affairs Minister V Srinivas Goud launched the app and presented the first identity card to the Department of Language & Culture Director Mamidi Harikrishna.

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An app ‘T-Culture’ has been launched by Telangana government through which various artisans will be given an identity card that will help them access various welfare schemes.

The department has partnered with software engineers’ industry body Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) to give the special identity cards through the app. The data pertaining to artisans is being put together by the department and it has been working on this for a year now.

TITA president Sundeep Makthala said requests can be made online through the app and an online identity card will be generated. The same can be collected from Mee Seva outlets and the process will take a month.

The app will be available from Monday. In places where Mee Seva outlets are not present, TITA’s volunteers will help artisans in getting the cards.

