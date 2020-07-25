Telangana armed struggle warrior Kaki Salamma passes away at 84 in Khammam

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Telangana armed struggle warrior Kaki Salamma died at a private hospital in Khammam on Friday.

She was 84. The wife of late Kaki Lakshma Reddy, who was also a armed struggle warrior, Salamma offered food and shelter to many activists.

Her family’s service is unforgettable in the Nalgonda and Sircilla movements especially.

Many leaders of he Left parties paid tributes to the leader. She is survived by a daughter and four sons. The last rites were held at Amarnagar village in Suryapet.