Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao to donate six ambulances to government hospitals

TRS MPs Nama Nageswara Rao announced six and G Ranjith Reddy seven ambulances, while Armoor MLA Jeevan Reddy three.

Published: 25th July 2020 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 09:29 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao will donate six ambulances to government hospitals on behalf of the TRS in view of the pandemic.

He made this announcement on his birthday when Health Minister Eatala Rajender called on him to wish him.

Soon after the announcement, all Ministers came forward to donate ambulances. Over 100 ambulances were announced by the Ministers, TRS MPs and MLAs. KTR thanked them all.

Eatala announced five ambulances on the behalf of TRS’ Karimnagar chapter. He said the vehicles would have all facilities, including oxygen and ventilators. Covid tests would also be conducted in these.

Other Ministers who promised to donate ambulances are G Jagadish Reddy (six), V Srinivasa Goud (11), E Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod (six each), A Indrakaran Reddy (four), Vemula Prasanth Reddy (five), Gangula Kamalakar (six), Si Nirajan Reddy (three), Ch Malla Reddy (six) and P Sabitha Indra Reddy (two).

TRS MPs Nama Nageswara Rao announced six and G Ranjith Reddy seven ambulances, while Armoor MLA Jeevan Reddy three. The ambulances would be used in rural areas.

Comments

