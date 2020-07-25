STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana pharma industry leading the hunt for COVID-19 drug, says KTR

Hyderabad played a pivotal and critical role in the Indian Pharmaceutical Revolution which made the country self sufficient in the manufacture of medicines, he said.

KTR

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday said that the pharmaceutical industry based out of Telangana is making rapid strides in tackling Covid-19 by coming out with life-saving drugs, including Remdesivir and Favipiravir.

Delivering the convocation address at the 8th e-Convocation of National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) Hyderabad, he said: “We are also proud that the first indigenously developed vaccine against Covid-19, which is under clinical trials, is from Bharat Biotech, a Hyderabad-based company.”

“Three other companies from Hyderabad are engaged in various efforts to develop and manufacture a Covid-19 vaccine. One of the first RT-PCR kits approved by ICMR were from Hyderabad and since then, a number of companies have developed PCR kits, rapid test kits, viral transport mediums, reagents and tech-based diagnostics solutions, etc.” he said.

Hyderabad played a pivotal and critical role in the Indian Pharmaceutical Revolution which made the country self sufficient in the manufacture of medicines, he said.

“Hyderabad accounts for 40 per cent of the total Indian bulk drugs and 50 per cent of the bulk drug exports. We are known as the Vaccine Capital of the world, manufacturing more than two billion doses of vaccines every year and contributing to one third of the global vaccine output. We have more than 800 life sciences companies and this sector employs more than 1,20,000 pharmaceutical professionals,” he added.

While mentioning Genemoe Valley, Medical Devices Park and other important milestones in the State, he also highlighted another ambitious initiative of the State government, Hyderabad Pharma City, which will be the world’s largest pharma cluster.

“Hyderabad Pharma City offers everything that it takes for the country to lead and ramp up production in a short period of time,” he said.

The Pharma city would create 1.70 lakh direct jobs and 5.6 lakh indirect jobs, he said.

