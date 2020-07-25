Telangana pregnant tribal woman forced to cross Mallanna Vagu on foot

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A pregnant tribal woman was forced to wade through Mallanna Vagu at Rollagadda village on Friday to get to an ambulance.

According to sources, when the woman, N Mamatha, began experiencing labour pains, her family called up the 108 ambulance service.

However, the ambulance could not come all the way to her village on the other side of Mallanna Vagu, as the temporary bridge connecting the village had washed away in the rains.

Mamatha and her family, therefore, had to wade through the stream to get to the ambulance on the other side. The visuals of the incident went viral on social media.

To make matters worse, when she was taken to Mahabubabad District Hospital, the authorities reportedly denied her admission. She was then admitted to Narsampet Area Hospital in Warangal.

District Collector MV Reddy, who got to know of the woman’s plight, ordered a probe into the incident and directed the authorities concerned to provide proper medical care to Mamatha.