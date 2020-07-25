Telangana skips COVID-19 bulletin for the day, to be issued in new format from Sunday 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After repeated orders from the Telangana High Court to issue COVID-19 media bulletin with details given ward wise and with data on containment zones etc, the state health department seems to have decided to implement only some of it.

On Saturday, the Director of Public Health issued a statement that media bulletin for the day will not be issued and the data of the same will be given the next day morning in a new format.

"Dear Media Friends. No media bulletin today as we are releasing the bulletin tomorrow morning in new format. Sorry for the inconvenience caused. Regards DPH" said the statement issued

Prior to this, the media bulletin of Telangana followed a usual 5 pm cut off in terms of the data collected and the bulletin was released by 10 pm. Occasionally the bulletin computed data for up to 9 pm as well, fetching criticism from all quarters for its poor consistency and no adherence to a strict format.

Compared to Telangana, states like Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have far more detailed break up of cases, deaths, and containment zones giving a detailed picture for the citizens. It is also in multiple scripts including the state language and English, however, Telangana issues bulletin only in English.