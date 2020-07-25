Telangana teacher pedals across villages to spread awareness about COVID-19

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A 46-year-old Hindi teacher of the Zilla Parishad High School at Peruvoncha village in Khammam district refuses to sit at home while the Covid-19 pandemic rages on.

Instead, he sets out every day on his nearly two-decade old bicycle to be among the villagers and makes them aware of the disease.

An inspirational figure in Peruvoncha for long now, Gollamandala Suresh Kumar has been spending his holidays with the locals for the past 17 years, unlike others.

Every weekend and on holidays, he leaves home early in the morning, cycles 30-40 km and visits five to seven villages. On his bicycle, he has placed a placard with hand-written slogans like “maintain distance from those who are not wearing masks” among many more.

So far, Gollamandala Suresh has covered 200 villages in the district and is continuing his services to those living in rural areas who have less awareness about the fatal disease.

During the campaign, he uses a microphone to talk to the villagers and explain about the deadly virus and the measures they have to take to stay safe.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, he said that he was inspired by Mother Teresa and has been doing social work from 2002.

He has also campaigned about HIV, adverse effects of smoking and drinking liquor, need to plant more trees and about environment.

But, it was after Covid outbreak, he decided to go all out among the villagers and educate them on the deadliness of the virus and how to stay safe.