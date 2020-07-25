Telangana's Old Secretariat valued at Rs 97 crore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The value of the old buildings of Secretariat, which were being demolished, was estimated at Rs 97.82 crore, after depreciation.

The State government gave write off permission for demolition of the old buildings.The value of buildings was estimated at Rs 133.39 crore and depreciation at Rs 35.57 crore.

The materials and furniture in the buildings were valued at Rs 12.63 crore.

The cost of demolition was pegged at Rs 11.68 crore, according to sources.