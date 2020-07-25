STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TRS cadre threatening our councillors: Congress

Congress flag

The Congress flag (File photo| Naveen Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A delegation of the Congress party, led by Adilabad Congress minority cell president Sajid Khan, met district Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) A Venkateshwar Rao at his office here on Friday and lodged a complaint against local  TRS MLA Jogu Ramanna’s followers for threatening one of their municipal councillors.

According to the complaint, the MLA’s followers have been threatening SK Reshma, Congress councillor from KRK Colony (Ward 8) in the town, for the past few months demanding her to join the pink party.

In the complaint, the Congress leaders stated that the TRS cadre threaten Congress councillors by refusing funds for developmental activities in their respective areas if they refuse to switch loyalties.

The grand-old party leaders also mentioned an instance in which one of their councillors fell in the trap laid by the TRS leaders and joined the pink party.

Speaking to the media afterwards, Sajid Khan said that Jogu Ramanna’s followers have been harassing SK Reshma for quite some time now, demanding her to join the pink party.

A complaint has been filed in this regard with the DSP and at the Mavala police station, he said and added that if the cops fail to taken action against the TRS leaders, the Congress activists would take up massive agitations in the district.

