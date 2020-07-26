1,593 new COVID-19 cases: Telangana releases Saturday's media bulletin in modified format

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a surprising move, the Telangana government released Saturday's media bulletin for COVID-19 cases on early Sunday morning, with a modified format.

This comes after state health department officials on Saturday night, in a Whatsapp communication, said that the media bulletin will not be released as the department is working on a new format.

Telangana recorded 1,593 positive cases on Saturday, with eight deaths. This takes the total number of positive cases till date to 54,059 and 463 deaths. Samples tested yesterday account for 15,654.



The number of recovered cases took a dip in comparison to recent numbers, and only 998 patients have recovered. However, a total of 41,332 people have recovered in total till date.

In terms of new information, only a list of testing facilities for Rapid antigen tests in each district has been added to the 18 page bulletin. The information on the bulletin has also been visibly decluttered, and is easier to interpret.