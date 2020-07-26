STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nine DSPs who were denied IPS status get relief

However, the APPSC filled up only 10 posts in 2001.

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) directed the Union Home Ministry on Saturday to invoke its special power and examine the cases of nine deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) who were denied IPS status. According to the petitioner Shaik Shirin Begum, the then AP Public Service Commission (APPSC) in 1998 to fill 19 DSP grade-II posts. She and eight other police officers had applied for the posts and were among the 19 selected candidates.

However, the APPSC filled up only 10 posts in 2001. After having a legal battle, right from tribunal to Supreme Court, the State government appointed these nine selected candidates as DSPs in 2011 and gave them notional seniority and promotions. In May 2018, the AP government, however, denied to confer IPS statuses on these nine DSPs on the ground that they do not put in the mandatory eight years service as DSPs. Aggrieved with the same, they moved the CAT for relief.

Advocate K Sudhakar Reddy, appearing for one of the petitioners, submitted that the petitioners have already faced huge injustice because of the erratic functioning of the State government in both 2001 and 2018. The aspiring candidates, who are the victims in the case, need not be punished for the errors committed by the State, he added and urged the tribunal to punish the perpetrators of this game.

After hearing the case, the bench, headed by Justice L Narasimha Reddy, tribunal chairman, agreed with the petitioners’ contentions and directed them to make representations to the Centre under Rule 3 of All India Service Rules, 1960. It also directed the Centre to pass appropriate orders within two months by invoking its special power.

