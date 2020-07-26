Approach civil court: HC tells petitioner

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court declined to exercise its extraordinary powers under Article 226 of the Constitution in a petition filed by a person named P Prabhavathi seeking direction to the authorities of GHMC to consider her objections if any application is made in respect to landed property admeasuring two acres situated at Alwal in Medchal-Malkajgiri district. The petitioner should have approached the Registration Department to verify whether there is any encumbrance on the subject property, the judge observed and granted liberty to the petitioner to approach civil court for remedy.
